Remembering The Rosebuds: Portland, Oregon's 1st And Only Negro League Team

In 1946, the Portland Rosebuds became the city’s first and only Negro League baseball team. Not much information has been written about the Rosebuds, which was owned by Olympic track and field icon Jesse Owens.

But now, as OPB’s Donald Orr reports, there are efforts to resurrect the Rosebud moniker for a new team in honor of the original one.

