Senate Ruling Could Let Democrats Pass More Bills Without Republicans

An unprecedented decision by a top Senate official was received by Democrats as a blessing. The nonpartisan parliamentarian — an in-house rules expert — ruled Monday that Democrats could use the reconciliation process more than once in a fiscal year, allowing budget measures to pass with a simple majority, instead of the supermajority often required for most major legislation.

Democrats had already used the maneuver to push through President Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion stimulus deal without Republican support. The new move could clear the way for more aggressive legislation, including Biden’s infrastructure and jobs package.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Susan Davis about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.