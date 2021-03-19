Chile Vaccinates 25% Of Population As South America Battles 2nd COVID-19 Wave
With 25% of its adult population vaccinated against COVID-19, Chile is in the top five countries when it comes to vaccination rates.
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Aislinn Laing, Reuters senior correspondent, about the country’s vaccine rollout plan as well as COVID-19’s impact on its copper and wine industry.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
