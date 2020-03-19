© 2021 WYPR
READ: Senate Republicans' Latest Coronavirus Relief Bill

By Amita Kelly
Published March 19, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT

Senate Republicans unveiled a 247-page proposed coronavirus relief bill Thursday evening.

The third legislative package to deal with the outbreak, the bill would provide direct cash payments help for small businesses and more resources for testing.

The bill still has to be negotiated with Senate Democrats, which is expected Friday. Some Senate Republicans are also pushing for changes.

You can read more about what's in the bill and the process here, or read the bill yourself here.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
