READ: Senate Republicans' Latest Coronavirus Relief Bill

Senate Republicans unveiled a 247-page proposed coronavirus relief bill Thursday evening.

The third legislative package to deal with the outbreak, the bill would provide direct cash payments help for small businesses and more resources for testing.

The bill still has to be negotiated with Senate Democrats, which is expected Friday. Some Senate Republicans are also pushing for changes.

You can read more about what's in the bill and the process here, or read the bill yourself here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.