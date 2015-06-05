© 2021 WYPR
All Songs +1: The Art Of Streaming

By Jacob Ganz,
Bob Boilen
Published June 5, 2015 at 9:45 AM EDT
Past meets future in this week's podcast on music streaming services
For our +1 mini-podcast this week, Bob is joined in the studio by NPR Music's Jacob Ganz to talk about how we connect to songs we love in the age of streaming. The conversation highlights what we'll miss most about physical forms of music and what we hope the future takes into account. Both Bob and Jacob tell stories of album artwork leading to discovery (Bob's of Led Zeppelin, Jacob's of Brazilian artist Lô Borges), which leads to the question, how can forward-looking digital services preserve the best parts of the past? We've got some ideas — Spotify can thank us later.

For more on how streaming fits into our lives, head over to Streaming At The Tipping Point, an excellent series of articles (edited by Jacob) on NPR Music's The Record blog.

Jacob Ganz
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
