All Songs +1: The Art Of Streaming

For our +1 mini-podcast this week, Bob is joined in the studio by NPR Music's Jacob Ganz to talk about how we connect to songs we love in the age of streaming. The conversation highlights what we'll miss most about physical forms of music and what we hope the future takes into account. Both Bob and Jacob tell stories of album artwork leading to discovery (Bob's of Led Zeppelin, Jacob's of Brazilian artist Lô Borges), which leads to the question, how can forward-looking digital services preserve the best parts of the past? We've got some ideas — Spotify can thank us later.

For more on how streaming fits into our lives, head over to Streaming At The Tipping Point, an excellent series of articles (edited by Jacob) on NPR Music's The Record blog.

