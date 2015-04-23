Lessons From Australia's 17-Year Drought

As California continues to deal with a drought, a study predicts that the state will only get dryer. How will it adapt? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rebecca Nelson, a senior fellow at the University of Melbourne School of Law, about policies and laws that Australia put in place during its 17-year drought.

Guest

Rebecca Nelson, senior fellow at the University of Melbourne School of Law.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.