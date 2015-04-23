© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lessons From Australia's 17-Year Drought

Published April 23, 2015 at 12:20 PM EDT
Nic Walker carries his son Tasman in his arms during a daily afternoon walk at his property 'Rio Station' on March 20, 2014 in Longreach, Australia. Queensland, Australia's second-largest state, is currently suffering from its widest spread drought on record. Almost 80 percent of the region is now declared affected. The Australian government recently approved an emergency drought relief package of A$320m, of which at least A$280m is allocated for loans to assist eligible farm businesses to recover. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

As California continues to deal with a drought, a study predicts that the state will only get dryer. How will it adapt? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rebecca Nelson, a senior fellow at the University of Melbourne School of Law, about policies and laws that Australia put in place during its 17-year drought.

Guest

  • Rebecca Nelson, senior fellow at the University of Melbourne School of Law.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.