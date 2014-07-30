Jenny Lewis On World Cafe

We're lucky to have Jenny Lewis in the studio to celebrate the release of her new album, The Voyager.

From her time as a child actor to her 13 years spent as co-head of Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis has never stopped putting forth great artistic work. Her past two solo albums were in a league of their own, and the third, The Voyager, is no exception.

As we will hear today, this album took her a while, as insomnia and the death of her father threw her for a loop. She started working with Beck on the song "Just One Of The Guys," but it was Ryan Adams who brought forth the performances on The Voyager as producer. Today we'll hear four songs from this new album.

