Czech Petra Kvitova Wins Wimbledon Title

Czech Petra Kvitova beat Eugenie Bouchard in a lopsided victory to win a Grand Slam in the women's singles final at Wimbledon, besting her opponent 6-3 6-0.

The Associated Press says that in her match with Canadian Bouchard, Kvitova, who won the championship in 2011, "dominated play with her big serve, aggressive returns and flat groundstrokes."

The AP writes:

"The Czech player broke serve three times, including in the final game of the set, which lasted 32 minutes."

"It's the first Grand Slam final between two players born in the 1990s. Kvitova is 24, Bouchard 20."

By way of background, ESPN says:

"When Kvitova won the Wimbledon singles title in 2011 in a straight-sets upset over Maria Sharapova, it was Sharapova's loss more than Kvitova's win. That happens when a (then-) three-time Grand Slam champion and former Wimbledon champ goes down.

"Petra Kvitova admits she was unprepared for the spotlight that rested on her following her 2011 Wimbledon championship.

"But the fact that the then-21-year-old from the Czech Republic was playing in her first Grand Slam final just one year after coming into Wimbledon unseeded and winless on grass spoke to her vast potential.

"And beating Sharapova set the bar very high indeed for Kvitova."

