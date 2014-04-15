Muslim Singer Yuna Moves To John Mayer's Music

CELESTE HEADLEE, HOST:

Next it's time for the regular feature we call In Your Ear. That's where we invite some of our guests to tell us about the top songs on their playlists. We caught up with Muslim pop star Yuna earlier this year, And she told us about some of her favorite tunes.

YUNA: Hey, I'm Yuna, and what's playing in my ear is Drake "From Time."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FROM TIME")

DRAKE: (Singing) You a flower child, beautiful child, I'm in your zone. Looking like you came from the '70s on your own. My mother is 66 and her favorite line to hit me with is who the [bleep] wants to be 70 and alone?

YUNA: I love this song because it features Jhene Aiko. My favorite line in this song is, I love me enough for the both of us.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FROM TIME")

JHENE AIKO: (Singing) I love me, I love me enough for the both of us. That's why you trust me. I know you've been through more than most of us.

YUNA: Another song that I'm listening to is "Paper Doll" by John Mayer. And the reason why I love this song is because it kind of, like, a reminiscent of the earlier version of John Mayer that I really love.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PAPER DOLL")

JOHN MAYER: (Singing) Paper doll come try it on. Step out of that black chiffon. Here's a dress of gold and blue. Sure was fun being good to you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS")

LORDE: (Singing) My friends and I we've cracked the code. We count our dollars on the train to the party. And everyone who knows us knows, that we're fine with this. We didn't come from money.

YUNA: And another song that I'm listening to right now is "Royals" by Lorde. She's amazing. I feel like, you know, she's about to change the music industry, and I'm really proud of her. So, yeah, "Royals."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS")

LORDE: (Singing) But everybody's like, Crystal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece, jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash. We don't care. We aren't caught up in your love affair. And we'll never be royals. It don't run in our blood.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS")

