How Deflating: Huge Rubber Duck Goes Flat In Taiwan

By Mark Memmott
Published December 31, 2013 at 11:20 AM EST
Before the collapse in Taiwan.

Earlier this year, it was Hong Kong's six-story tall rubber duck that went pffff.

Now, there's word from Taiwan that another of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's floating works of art has collapsed.

The BBC reports that "the giant inflatable" burst suddenly Tuesday "in front of scores of people gathered on a quayside" in Keelung Port.

This video captures the duck's demise.

Organizers are apologizing and promise to figure out what happened.

As we've previously reported, Hofman believes his ducks promote "peace and harmony."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
