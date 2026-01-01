Picture it: dinner on the water, a whiskey in hand and a conversation with the people you hear every day on WYPR.

That's exactly what we're putting together on Thursday April 23 aboard the Catherine Marie, Watermark's flagship yacht, cruising Baltimore's Inner Harbor with Morning Edition host Taylor Holbrooks, longtime host Andy Bienstock, Five Minutes of Baltimore History host Johns Hopkins and more.

Your ticket gets you dinner by Chef's Expressions, beer, wine and spirits, a whiskey tasting with McClintock Distillery and live music. All on the water.

WYPR’s At the Table Harbor Cruise is Thursday, April 23; boarding starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Baltimore Finger Piers, 555 Light Street. The Catherine Marie departs at 6 p.m. and returns at 8:45 p.m. Made possible in part by Modera Wealth Management.

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