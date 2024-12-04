WYPR Welcomes Taylor Holbrooks as “Morning Edition” Host

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Public Media and WYPR 88.1 FM are pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Holbrooks as the new “Morning Edition” Host. Holbrooks’ extensive career in public radio, combined with her commitment to storytelling, makes her a dynamic addition to the WYPR team and a voice that will resonate with listeners each morning.

Holbrooks began her career in broadcasting during college, where she honed her skills in hosting and producing live radio programs. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina, establishing a strong foundation in impactful reporting and community engagement.

Most recently, Holbrooks served as a reporter and on-air host at NPR member station Public Radio East in eastern North Carolina, where she produced compelling local news stories, blending in-depth coverage with creative digital content. Holbrooks’ experience also includes producing podcasts, hosting long-form discussions, and leading innovative programming that connects with audiences on a personal level.

Throughout her career, Holbrooks has received recognition for her work, including the 2023 Anthem Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as multiple Horizon Awards for her storytelling and documentary video work. These accolades reflect her commitment to fostering understanding and bringing marginalized stories to light.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to the WYPR family,” said Craig N. Swagler, President & General Manager for Baltimore Public Media. “Her vibrant energy, thoughtful storytelling, and commitment to community will enhance our programming and strengthen our connection with our listeners. Taylor’s approach to journalism will bring new energy to our mornings, setting a meaningful tone for WYPR’s morning broadcasts and enriching the listening experience for our audience.”

Holbrooks will officially begin her role at WYPR on Tuesday, December 3, with her first on-air broadcast scheduled for late December.

In addition to her professional achievements, Holbrooks has a strong record of community involvement. She has volunteered with Orange County Animal Services, helping to prepare dogs for adoption, and has participated in various historical preservation efforts.

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.