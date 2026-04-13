Frederick Keys, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles once more, have home opener Tuesday

Tuesday is the home opener for the Frederick Keys as they swing for the fences as an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles for the first time since 2020. The Keys take on the Hudson Valley Renegades at 7 p.m. It comes as Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium saw $39 million in renovations, bringing it up to mandated standards.

Six years ago, the Keys lost their affiliation with the Orioles due to outdated facilities, explained Slater Fuchs, general manager for the Frederick Keys. This came as Major League Baseball (MLB) was scaling back its minor league system, cutting ties with many other teams.

During the interim of 2021 to 2025, the Keys played in the MLB Draft League, which Fuchs said was great for keeping baseball in Frederick. Yet today, residents can expect to see fireworks and new amenities as the stadium sees its first game of the season. “I think fans have been clamoring to see affiliated players…and they really want to see Orioles players,” Fuchs explained.

Fuchs said Tuesday will be a day of pageantry, where fans can expect to see raffles, gifts and a fireworks show to mark the start of the season.

Gretchen Hamm / Attain Sports 3D render of the new sports center at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium

What this means for players

As part of this rekindled relationship, Fuchs pointed out residents will get to watch the up and coming stars of the Orioles play on Nymeo Field. That means higher quality players and higher quality plays. “I think the biggest change they’re going to notice is going to be on the field, and it’s going to be the level of play and the talent that they’re going to see every night, day in and day out,” Fuchs explained.

Of those players, Fuchs said Nate George, a 19-year-old out fieldier, is the Orioles number one prospect. He’s joined by Ike Irish, fellow outfielder as well as a catcher and first baseman, and Boston Bateman, a left handed pitcher. All three are in the top ten of the Orioles prospect rankings .

Besides bringing the field up to Professional Development League standards, Fuchs said players will get to see a whole swatch of new benefits. Both the home and visiting teams will have access to all new club houses. “Which are a huge step up from what we had,” Fuchs explained.

Players will also have access to a suite of new equipment in the stadium's 10,000 square foot training center, offering a workout space as well as a batting area for practice.

Gretchen Hamm / Attain Sports 3D rendering of the improved bleachers at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium

Getting in on the fun

For Fuchs, it’s not just about getting fans in seats to watch baseball. He wants to see the stadium to become a year round fixture of the community. That means corporate events, concerts, and other activities. “Our goal is to have something for fans to not just come to one game, but to come to sixty-six games,” Fuchs clarified.

Among those special rewards are day-of-the-week specials, such as the new “30k Thursdays,” Fuchs explained. If a player “hits for the cycle” on a Thursday - which means they hit a single, a double, a triple, and a home run all in the same game - one lucky Frederick resident will win $30,000. Alternatively, there will also be "Guaranteed Win Wednesday.” Should the Keys lose a Wednesday home game, attendees can exchange their ticket for a new, free, ticket to a Tuesday-Thursday home game. “We have a lot of give-aways lined up,” Fuchs said. “We’ve got something for everyone.”

In certain parts of the field, fans will find the available social space more than doubled, with the hospitality area being three times the size it was before the renovations. This includes tiered drinking rails and new family amenities, and improved fun zones for kids.

A look behind the passion

Fuchs’ first time with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) was his college internship with the Yankees minor league team in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Despite this, his first full time job was actually selling hockey to the people of North Texas. “As you can imagine, it’s tough,” Fuchs said. “But you learn sales that way.”

Over the proceeding years, he moved across various other organizations at the national and state level, adding more sports to his portfolio. Yet, after all that time, he still had a passion for baseball. “I love the game, I grew up playing it,” Fuchs said.

Minor league baseball in particular always stood out for Fuchs. He said it is not about the wins or losses, instead focusing on the community. “These are community teams,” Fuchs explained. “We want people to say, ‘the Keys are our team.’”