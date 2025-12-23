Frederick families donate mountains of gifts for the county’s elderly

Frederick residents beat Santa to the milk and cookies this year as mountains of clothes, books, games and treats were donated to help support the county’s aging and disabled residents.

Belva King, an 80-year-old resident of Frederick County, rests in her living room, knowing she will get two fresh meals each day as part of the County’s Meals-on-Wheels program . However, King won’t have to wait for slay bells to know there will be gifts under her tree this year.

Meals-on-Wheels

Originally founded in 1965 as part of the Older Americans Act , Meals-on-Wheels provides one hot and one chilled meal each day to elderly home-bound and chronically disabled residents.

Mike Merth, Manager of Nutrition and Health for the County’s Division of Aging and Independence, says the county took up the mantle of the program in 2000. Today, more than 200 residents have their nutrition needs met through Meals-on-Wheels.

King says her family is all grown up, and as she gets older, the program helps her to maintain independence. “It gives me more time to do what I want to do,” King explained. “I’m at the age now where I can rest more, and I don't have to worry about fixing that meal. That’s beautiful. And I’m getting that nutrition. I feel it’s helping me.”

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Belva King sits in her living room, an 80-year-old recipient of Frederick County’s Meals-on-Wheels program.

Holiday Cheer

For several years now, the county has put out a call for holiday donations which residents have met in kind. This year, families across the county donated enough clothes, books, games and holiday treats to make Santa’s workers jealous.

Merth says they eventually just stopped counting. “Mountains…” Merth said. “Despite our donation cut-off was the week before Thanksgiving, we’re still getting bags in so we’ve already started next year's supply.”

Santa’s elves know every present needs to be wrapped with love, and Frederick volunteers stepped up to fill the role. Throughout December, people have been hand-decorating goodie-bags to be delivered to Meals-on-Wheels recipients.

Brenda Kemp is a driver for Meals-on-Wheels considers her time volunteering each December to be one of her annual traditions. “This single event is important because many of the seniors don’t have family, or they're alone at Christmas,” Kemp said. “Some of them won't get any gifts, and this is just our way of making them feel better at Christmas time.”

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Bags being decorated by volunteers at Frederick County’s Senior Center.

Kemp says she enjoys the culture that grows around the volunteers who help each year. While many know of the pointed ears, jingling bells, and red felt hats of Santa’s worker elves, Kemp learned that Frederick’s volunteers come in all shapes and sizes. “One of the contractors sent some men to help us and I sort of rolled my eyes like, ‘oh, guys decorating bags,’ but yesterday I had just two guys in here and they did 50 bags in one morning and their designs and decorations were beautiful,” Kemp admitted.

As life goes on, King says its not as easy to get her day-to-day tasks done. Some days, she doesn’t have the energy to go to the market, and that’s not even mentioning the winter chill. She says she is both surprised and grateful for all the help she receives from her community. “I would have never thought that this would happen, but it has happened, and I just appreciate everything that they do for me and everybody else. The donations and everything, I think that’s beautiful. You know God is good, and I appreciate it.”

Nathanael Miller / WYPR Volunteers Liz Skalka (L) and Brenda Kemp (R) help make goodie bags for Frederick County’s Meals-on-Wheels recipients.

People In Need

There’s always a need for more resources, Mike Merth said, pointing out the program operates on a waiting list that can range from one to several months. When it comes to serving those in need, he says it’s a matter of time and severity.

Without volunteers like Kemp, Merth says there’s no way the county could get all the bags packed all on their own. “[I’m] surprised at how much support has been given to us.” Merth explained. “We’re giving them extra bags to do just for an event because they want to come out and help and we don't want to turn them away.”

As the holiday season is marked by sharing gifts with those closest to you, King appreciates the support from so many of her neighbors she may have never even met. For anyone who thinks their little bit won’t make a difference, King wants them to know it makes a world of difference to her. “I hate to say this but I’m on a lot of medication and my medication comes first,” King admitted. “I want to be able to see my great great grandkids [and] my grand kids growing up and now I’m able to get my medicine [because] I got the food.”

Meals-on-Wheels drivers will deliver the goodie-bags while they are on their routes this holiday season.