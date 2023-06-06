© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Indian-Mexican restaurants inspired 'Land of Gold,' an intersecting immigrant story

By Karen Zamora,
Sarah HandelAri Shapiro
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with director and actor Nardeep Khurmi about his new movie Land of Gold about intersecting immigrant experiences.

Copyright 2023 NPR

WYPR Arts
Karen Zamora
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro