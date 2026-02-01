A Vancouver museum shows failure is worth celebrating
At Vancouver's Museum of Personal Failure, artifacts celebrate a range of life's shortcomings. Some contributors say taking part in the project has been cathartic.
Copyright 2026 NPR
