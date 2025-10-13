2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Remembering Diane Keaton

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

Fans are mourning actor, producer, director and photographer Diane Keaton. She died Saturday at age 79.

NPR’s Mandalit del Barco shares a remembrance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

