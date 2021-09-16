Mayim Bialik And Ken Jennings Will Host 'Jeopardy!' Through The End Of The Year

The game show Jeopardy! has announced that actress Mayim Bialik and previous winner Ken Jennings will co-host the program through the end of 2021.

"Not sure if you've heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year," the show tweeted on Thursday. "Everyone on the staff is supralunar."

The announcement is the latest development in the show's troubled search for a new host following the November death of longtime presenter Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy! previously announced that executive producer Mike Richards would share hosting duties with Bialik.

But after The Ringer reported on past offensive comments Richards made on a podcast, he stepped down in late August.

Bialik, a neuroscientist and former star of The Big Bang Theory, has also had to defend past remarks she's made about being hesitant of certain vaccines, though not the COVID-19 shot.

Jennings is well-known among Jeopardy! fans, having gone on an unmatched 74-game winning streak. He also was a consulting producer on the show.

According to the announcement, Bialik will host several weeks of episodes from Sept. 20 through Nov. 5. After that, the pair will split hosting duties "as their schedules allow" until the end of the year.

Both Jennings and Bialik have previously been guest hosts of the program.

