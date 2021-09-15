Here Are The Longlist Nominees For This Year's National Book Awards

Over the next few days, we'll be finding out which books made the longlists for this year's National Book Awards — beginning Wednesday morning with Young People's Literature and finishing up Friday with Fiction.

Check back with us throughout the week as we post each list to see who's in the running and find links to our coverage.

Finalists will be announced October 5th, and we're set to find out the winners November 17th during a live ceremony at a New York City venue — a return to form after last year's pandemic-induced virtual broadcast. But there will be virtual elements, and for those who can't make it to New York, the event will still be streaming live.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Poetry

Translated Literature

Young People's Literature

Safia Elhillo, Home Is Not a Country

Shing Yin Khor, The Legend of Auntie Po

Darcie Little Badger, A Snake Falls to Earth

Malinda Lo, Last Night at the Telegraph Club

Kyle Lukoff, Too Bright to See

Kekla Magoon, Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People

Amber McBride, Me (Moth)

Anna-Marie McLemore, The Mirror Season

Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrations by Floyd Cooper, Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre

Paula Yoo, From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement

