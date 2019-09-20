Olympia Della Flora: Can Small Classroom Tweaks Help Kids Better Cope With Emotions?

Part 1 of theTED Radio HourepisodeTeaching For Better Humans.

About Olympia Della Flora's TED Talk

After months of struggling with one particularly challenging elementary school student, principal Olympia Della Flora realized it was the classroom setting that needed to change ... not the child.

About Olympia Della Flora

Olympia Della Flora is the Associate Superintendent for School Development at Stamford Public Schools in Connecticut.

Previously, she was an educator-turned-principal at one of the lowest performing schools in Ohio. Her mission was to improve social and emotional support for students by seeking solutions rather than focusing on problems. She collaborated with staff, students, parents, and even community members to do so.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.