Justin Chang's Favorite Movies Of 2018 — In A Series Of 6 Cinematic Pairings

Fresh Air | By Justin Chang
Published December 20, 2018 at 1:39 PM EST

So many of my favorite films this year seemed to be in close conversation with each other that it didn't make sense, in the end, for me to separate them. So I didn't. Here are my 12 favorite movies of 2018, listed as a series of themed pairings.You can read my full write-ups of these pairings here, or find a simple list below:

1. Burningand 2. First Reformed

3.Zamaand 4. Black Panther

5.Private Life and 6. If Beale Street Could Talk

7. The Riderand 8. Western

9. Shoplifters and 10. Happy as Lazzaro

11.The Favourite and 12. Madeline's Madeline

Justin Chang
Justin Chang is a film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Fresh Air, and a regular contributor to KPCC's FilmWeek. He previously served as chief film critic and editor of film reviews for Variety.
