Deborah Lipstadt: How Do You Stand Up To A Holocaust Denier?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeTruth And Lies.

About Deborah Lipstadt's TED Talk

After publishing the book Denying the Holocaust, Deborah Lipstadt was sued for libel in the UK by Holocaust denier David Irving. Rather than ignore the case, she chose to fight it — and won.

About Deborah Lipstadt

Historian Deborah Lipstadt is a professor of Holocaust Studies at Emory University.

She has written several books including Denying The Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory.

In 2016, Lipstadt's story was made into a film, Denial. Her most recent book, Holocaust: An American Understanding, looks at how Americans have understood and interpreted the Holocaust since 1945.

