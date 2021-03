In this game, contestants help Ophira remember what she ate and where she ate it. The trick is, wherever she goes, she only eats foods that rhyme with her geographic location. For instance, if Ophira said, "I ate a spiral-cut Honeybaked while getting baked in the capital of the Netherlands," the answer would be, "You ate ham in Amsterdam."

