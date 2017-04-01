© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: 'Serial' Creator Sarah Koenig Gets Quizzed On Cereal

Published April 1, 2017 at 11:34 AM EDT
Sarah Koenig

In fall 2014, producer Sarah Koenig launched Serial, a spin-off podcast of This American Life. In the first season, Koenig re-investigated the 1999 murder of a high school student. In the second, she focused on Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier held captive by the Taliban and then tried for desertion. Most recently, Serial Productions released S-Town, which explores an unexpected mystery in a small Alabama town.

Since Koening is the host of Serial, we'll be asking her three questions about breakfast cereals. Click the audio link above to see how she does.

