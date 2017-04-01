Not My Job: 'Serial' Creator Sarah Koenig Gets Quizzed On Cereal

In fall 2014, producer Sarah Koenig launched Serial, a spin-off podcast of This American Life. In the first season, Koenig re-investigated the 1999 murder of a high school student. In the second, she focused on Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier held captive by the Taliban and then tried for desertion. Most recently, Serial Productions released S-Town, which explores an unexpected mystery in a small Alabama town.

Since Koening is the host of Serial, we'll be asking her three questions about breakfast cereals. Click the audio link above to see how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.