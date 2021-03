Quick — What's the TV show where celebrities quickstep and tango to show off marks left from surgeries and stabbings? If you said "Dancing with the Scars", you're already tuned in! We changed one letter in the title of a popular TV show and re-wrote the description based on the new name. Contestants buzz in to guess what it is.

