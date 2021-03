This word game is about cereal...the breakfast, not the podcast. We'll describe a brand, and you guess the name with one letter changed. If we said, "There's nothing like the 'snap-crackle-pop' of a bowl full of rodents," you'd say, "MICE Krispies."

Heard on Eugene Mirman: Burger On A Sesame Seed Pun

