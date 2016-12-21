Pop Culture Happy Hour: 2016 Favorites And Unfinished Business

[If you're looking for the audio of this week's show, it's in a slightly different place than usual for boring technical reasons — it's over on the right or right above you, depending on how you're viewing this page.]

You know Sam Sanders as the host of the NPR Politics Podcast — a project from which he's about to move on to new and exciting stuff. But you also know him as one of Pop Culture Happy Hour's new fourth chairs of 2016, so who better to join us to talk about some of our favorite things from this year?

NPR / Linda Holmes / My notes from our 2016 Favorites show.

There is so much good stuff in this show — music from old and new artists, television and film scoring, indie films, documentaries, my favorite food writer, oodles of wonderfully idiosyncratic television — that the best way to show it all to you is to just show you my notes.

After we get through our favorites, we'll catch you up on how some past shows played out, including our summer movie preview and our fall TV pool. And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week — which is also at the bottom of those same notes.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Sam, producer Jessica, producer Iman, and executive producer and music director Mike. And thanks to those of you who are supporting your local station — and thus supporting us. Tell 'em we sent you.

