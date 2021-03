In this final round, every answer contains multiple sets of double letters, just like the state Tennessee. For example, if we said, "A Tennessee city associated with a 'choo choo' from an old big band song," you'd answer, "Chattanooga."

Connie Britton & Martina McBride: 'This One's For The Girls'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.