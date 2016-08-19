Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Get Down' And What's Coming In TV

The only thing more delightful than being back with my PCHH team this week is that while Glen Weldon takes a week off, we're joined by our former sometimes-producer Kiana Fitzgerald, who's also a DJ and writer and wonderful Twitter follow, as well as Brittany Luse, who hosts Sampler over at Gimlet Media and hosts the fabulous For Colored Nerds podcast with Eric Eddings. (Note that if you enjoy Kiana and Brittany, you should know they also did an episode of Sampler together.)

We got together first to discuss the new Netflix series The Get Down, which dropped the first six of its eventual twelve episodes earlier this month. From some of the terrific young actors to the presence of Grandmaster Flash (both as a real guy and as a fictional character) to the big budget and how much it shows on screen, we have lots to talk about.

Then, I bring a report from press tour, the annual "TV summer camp" meeting of the Television Critics Association, where I attended about 125 panels (!!) about new shows, the direction of networks, and lots more. Included in this segment along with my thoughts are a few words from Mo Ryan (whose Variety piece touched off a big press tour story about FX), Melanie McFarland, and Alan Sepinwall. Thanks to all those terrific critics for talking to me, of course.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about Olympic madness and a new NPR Music series. Brittany is happy about an upcoming E! series (and yes, we meant to say Blac Chyna is the ex-girlfriend of Rob's sister's ex-boyfriend, not of Rob'sex-boyfriend, not that that would not also make a great show). Kiana is happy about her own Olympic joys. And I am happy about a series you should check out and a movie that may just fill you with musical joys.

As always, you can find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Brittany, Kiana, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus/music director/pal-for-life Mike.

