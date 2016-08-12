The Long And The Short Of It

'E' is the most commonly-used letter in the English language, but you can never have too much of a good thing. In this game, contestants insert the letter 'E' into a common phrase to turn it into a completely different phrase. For example, if we said, "After an hour of Soulcycle, I learned a lot about the bones in my back," you would answer, "SPINE class."

Heard On Ira Sachs, Jennifer Ehle, Garance Doré: New York Or Paris?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.