How Can Success Still Make You Feel Like A Failure?

About Lidia Yuknavitch's TED Talk

Writer Lidia Yuknavitch's early failures made her feel unworthy of success. Now, she says, those moments push her to find worth in herself as a writer.

About Lidia Yuknavitch

Writer Lidia Yuknavitch discovered her calling after an interrupted journey as a competitive swimmer. Her writing erases the boundaries between memoir and fiction, explores gender norms and the vivid minutiae of the body.

She was inspired by Ken Kesey (with whom she collaborated on a collective novel project at Oregon University); her latest book, The Small Backs of Children, stands as a fictional counterpoint to her memoir The Chronology of Water, which has built a cult following.

