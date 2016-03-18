Robert Ballard: What Hidden Underwater Worlds Are Left To Discover?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden

About Robert Ballard's TED Talk

Ocean explorer Robert Ballard makes the case for exploring the deep oceans, where he is discovering new species, resources and mountain ranges.

About Robert Ballard

Robert Ballard is a pioneer in ocean exploration. He is perhaps best-known for his work in underwater archaeology, finding the wreckages of the Titanic, the Bismarck, the USS Yorktown, the nuclear sub Thresher, and John F. Kennedy's PT-109.

He has made major contributions to our scientific knowledge of the ocean through submarine expeditions and robotic remote exploration. He was the first to discover deep-sea vents, and to understand how life can thrive in deep black waters.

He's also a passionate scientific educator. He founded the Ocean Exploration Trust, and through the Nautilus Exploration Program, has pioneered distance learning in classrooms around the world.

