How Do People Live and Cope In The Midst Of Violent Conflict?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode To Endure

About Zainab Salbi's TED Talk

Humanitarian Zainab Salbi explains how life continues in the midst of war — and how the ones who "keep life going" are women.

About Zainab Salbi

Zainab Salbi is an Iraqi-American humanitarian who advocates for women's rights throughout the world, particularly in conflict-ridden areas. In 1993, she founded Women For Women International, an organization whose aim is to help women who are survivors of war.

Since then, Salbi has gone on to write a memoir Between Two Worlds: Escaping From Tyranny where she describes her experiences of growing up in Saddam Hussein's inner-circle. Salbi is also the author of The Other Side Of War, in which she shares the stories of other women's experiences in conflict.

She is currently the host of "Nida'a," a talk show for Arab women broadcast throughout the Middle East and North Africa. She is also the Editor-at-Large at Women In The World Media, a digital news platform hosted by The New York Times.

