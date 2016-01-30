Not My Job: We Ask 'Madoff' Star Richard Dreyfuss About Fonzie Schemes

In 1975 Richard Dreyfuss starred in what was then the highest-grossing movie of all time:Jaws. Now, he stars as the title character in the ABC miniseries Madoff,and — unlike inJaws — this time he's in the role of the shark.

Since Dreyfuss will be portraying Bernie Madoff, who ran a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, we'll quiz him on Fonzie's schemes — three questions about the life and times of Arthur Fonzarelli as portrayed by Henry Winkler on Happy Days.

