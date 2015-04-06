Small Batch: The March Madness Of Friends On Opposite Sides Listen • 9:34

I've written before about how I became a fan of Duke basketball. Stephen Thompson has talked before about being from Wisconsin (and, yes, even attending the University Of Wisconsin). As you can imagine, Monday night's men's final between our basketball teams will put us in a very tricky situation.

We sat down today to chat briefly about his team, my team, how the outcome of this game will affect the total amount of happiness we have between the two of us, and whether our friendship should be expected to survive.

