WYPR Arts

Christmas Bells Are Ringing, And Cable Holiday Movies Are Unrelenting

By Linda Holmes
Published November 26, 2014 at 4:53 PM EST
Candace Cameron Bure and David O'Donnell star in Hallmark's <em>Christmas Under Wraps</em>, which airs Saturday on The Hallmark Channel.
On today's All Things Considered, my great dream came true: Audie Cornish and I sat down for a chat about Hallmark/Lifetime/UP movies of the holiday season. Do people really watch them? What are they about? Can they save Christmas? You may have read my story a couple of weeks back about being busted watching these movies, so you know that I mean it when I say I watch them and I don't judge. But enjoy the spectacle of my trying to explain all this to Audie, my colleague and pal.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
