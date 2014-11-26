Christmas Bells Are Ringing, And Cable Holiday Movies Are Unrelenting

On today's All Things Considered, my great dream came true: Audie Cornish and I sat down for a chat about Hallmark/Lifetime/UP movies of the holiday season. Do people really watch them? What are they about? Can they save Christmas? You may have read my story a couple of weeks back about being busted watching these movies, so you know that I mean it when I say I watch them and I don't judge. But enjoy the spectacle of my trying to explain all this to Audie, my colleague and pal.

