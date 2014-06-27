© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Scarlett Johansson Gets Quizzed On Captain Scarlet

Published June 27, 2014 at 6:08 PM EDT
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Her during the Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Nov. 10, 2013 in Rome, Italy.

Scarlett Johansson may be the most famous Scarlet(t) nowadays — she's starred in movies ranging fromLost in Translation toThe Avengers. But back in the 1960s, she would have had some serious competition from "indestructible" Captain Scarlet of Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, a British science fiction TV show.

We've invited Johansson to answer three questions about the other Scarlet.

