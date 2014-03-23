© 2021 WYPR
WYPR Arts

Changing The World One Letter At A Time

By Will Shortz
Published March 23, 2014 at 8:00 AM EDT

On-air challenge: For each geographical place provided, change one letter to make a new, common word that has a different number of syllables than the geographical name. Note: The answer word can have either fewer or more syllables than the geographical name.

Example: Lima = limp, limb, lime (for some of the names, multiple answers are possible)

Last week's challenge: Take the brand name of a popular grocery item, written normally in upper- and lowercase letters. Push two consecutive letters together, without otherwise changing the name in any way. The result will name a make of car. What is it?

Answer: Mazola, Mazda

Winner: Keith Gurland of Holmes, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: Name a capital of a country. Change the first letter to name a familiar musical instrument. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
