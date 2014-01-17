How Do We Cultivate Women Leaders? Listen • 0:00

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Disruptive Leadership.

About Sheryl Sandberg's TED Talk

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gets to the bottom line for women who want to lead.

About Sheryl Sandberg

I'm trying to disrupt the status quo and I'm clear on that. The status quo which is complete stagnation for women achieving leadership roles is not good enough.

As Facebook's Chief Operating Ofﬁcer, Sheryl Sandberg manages Facebook's sales, marketing, business development, human resources, public policy and communications. Before coming to Facebook, Sandberg built and managed Google's successful online sales and operations program and served as an economist for the World Bank and Chief of Staff at the US Treasury Department. In 2013, she published the book, Lean In, and started the organization, LeanIn.org.

Sandberg opened up more about the struggles women have with leadership and success at TED Women in 2013.

