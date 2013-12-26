© 2021 WYPR
WYPR Arts

Day 2: An 'Ask Me Another' Holiday Puzzle

Published December 26, 2013 at 9:00 AM EST

This is the second day ofAsk Me Another's 12 Days of Xmas series.

Keep your mind sharp over the holidays with this quiz, which pays homage to some of the great pop cultural icons surrounding Christmas, Hanukkah, Festivus and more.

Email us your finished puzzle at askmeanother@npr.org, or tweet it to us @NPRAskMeAnother.

Click here, or the photo below, to download the puzzle. (Right click, save-as)

Can you solve the puzzle? (To download, right click and select 'save-as')
Art Chung / NPR
/

Puzzle by Art Chung.

