Is It Ok To Use The M-Word?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Next Greatest Generation?

About Neil Howe's Interview

When demographer Neil Howe first coined the term Millennial back in 1991, he didn't expect it to become a loaded word for a generation some call lazy and entitled. But Howe is optimistic about this generation — and so are lots of Millennials.

About Neil Howe

Neil Howe is a renowned authority on generations—who they are, what motivates them, and how they will shape America's future. He and William Strauss originally coined the term "Millennial Generation" in 1991. They also wrote the pioneering book on this generation, Millennials Rising, in 2000. Howe is founder and president of the consulting firm LifeCourse Associates, where he helps clients understand how generations affect work, marketing and strategic planning.

