Not My Job: Pianist Emanuel Ax Takes A Quiz On Axe Body Spray

This week we're recording at Tanglewood — the outdoor music venue in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts — and we thought it would be a good time to talk with classical pianist Emanuel Ax, who has won seven Grammy awards and recorded with the world's greatest orchestras.

We've invited Ax to play a game called "You make men irresistible to women!" Three questions about Axe body spray.

