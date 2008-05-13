Actor Evan Handler on Life After Leukemia

/ /

When actor Evan Handler — best known as Charlotte's husband on Sex and the City — was 23 years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia and given six months to live. After intensive chemotherapy and a long-shot bone marrow transplant, he miraculously survived.

In a new memoir, It's Only Temporary: The Good News and the Bad News of Being Alive, Handler chronicles his journey from the hospital to HBO.

"I've always looked at giving up hope as the end of life, and considering where I've been, I suppose that makes sense," Handler writes. "But what if that's when life begins? When you become ready to release it."

