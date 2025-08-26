Almost every single grade made improvements in every single subject on Maryland’s standardized tests to assess students’ math, reading, science and social studies skills.

English Language Arts continues to be Maryland’s strongest content area. The same can’t be said for math, where just over a quarter of students are considered proficient, but test-takers still managed to move the needle.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner. Maryland sees a reading rebound, though ‘alarming’ math gap looms large

