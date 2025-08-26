2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryland sees a reading rebound, though ‘alarming’ math gap looms large

By The Baltimore Banner,
Kristen GriffithAllan James Vestal
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Test Scores in Maryland show some improvement
Yifan Luo for The Banner

Almost every single grade made improvements in every single subject on Maryland’s standardized tests to assess students’ math, reading, science and social studies skills.

English Language Arts continues to be Maryland’s strongest content area. The same can’t be said for math, where just over a quarter of students are considered proficient, but test-takers still managed to move the needle.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner. Maryland sees a reading rebound, though ‘alarming’ math gap looms large

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner MCAP
The Baltimore Banner
See stories by The Baltimore Banner
Kristen Griffith
See stories by Kristen Griffith
Allan James Vestal
See stories by Allan James Vestal