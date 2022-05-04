© 2021 WYPR
What would an overturn of Roe v. Wade mean for Maryland?

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
Abortion rights advocates rallied in Baltimore last night as fallout continues from the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. Some legal experts say Maryland could become a destination for abortion services. The state has surpassed the five percent positivity rate for COVID as daily cases continue to top 1,000. In Baltimore County, the council decided to hold off on establishing a police accountability board. And after nearly two years of remote education, Baltimore County schools are struggling to get a handle on in school violence and bullying.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
