What would an overturn of Roe v. Wade mean for Maryland?

Abortion rights advocates rallied in Baltimore last night as fallout continues from the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. Some legal experts say Maryland could become a destination for abortion services. The state has surpassed the five percent positivity rate for COVID as daily cases continue to top 1,000. In Baltimore County, the council decided to hold off on establishing a police accountability board. And after nearly two years of remote education, Baltimore County schools are struggling to get a handle on in school violence and bullying.