sanctuary cities

State lawmakers are considering legislation that is designed to limit local enforcement of federal immigration laws. Members of the House Judiciary…
The simple task of dropping off or picking up a child at school became fraught with worry for parents at Hampstead Hill Academy in March when the father…
Baltimore County could be on a collision course with the Trump administration over immigrants living in the county illegally. County Executive Kevin…
State legislation barring local and state police from looking into residents’ immigration status faces tough odds in the Maryland Senate.The bill would…
Wes explores nationwide struggles over sanctuary city status and the relationship between local police agencies and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.…