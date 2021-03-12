-
Monday marks the 69th day of the General Assembly session, known as "Crossover Day." Any bills not passed by either the House or the Senate at the end of…
Nicole Hanson can rattle off a long list of examples of people who couldn’t pay their bail.During a press conference in Annapolis last week, Hanson, the…
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told a panel of Baltimore City representatives in the House of Delegates on Friday that the state’s cash bail system…
In this episode, Wes looks into the issue of pretrial justice in Baltimore and the problem of money bail. Wes looks to the examples of bail-reform models…