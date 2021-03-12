© 2021 WYPR
maryland state senate

  • preview-chat-miller_2020.jpeg
    WYPR News
    Mike Miller Remembered For His Passion and Compassion
    Gov. Larry Hogan and current and former members of the Maryland Senate shared memories Friday of Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. in…
  • WYPR Podcast
    The Daily Dose 12-23-20
    Maryland lawmakers call on Governor Larry Hogan to release more COVID-19 relief money. A proposal by state legislators aims to make the Maryland…
  • miller.jpg
    WYPR News
    Mike Miller Resigns From The Maryland Senate
    Joel McCord
    ,
    Mike Miller, a powerful figure in Maryland politics for nearly a half century, has resigned from the State Senate he once led, citing health…
  • mikemiller-busch.jpg
    WYPR News
    Miller To Make Health Announcement
    Rachel Baye
    ,
    Senate President Mike Miller showed up to work on Wednesday, the first day of the General Assembly’s annual session, with a cane, and he hinted at…