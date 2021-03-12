Maryland Roadmap to Recovery

-
Governor Hogan relaxes COVID-19 crowd-capacity limits across the state, while local leaders consider whether or not they will do the same. And the…
-
Governor Hogan lifts Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, bars and other venues. Howard County uses mobile vaccine sites in an effort to reduce inequity.…
-
Across Maryland, tightened restrictions and other orders are in place because of the spike in Covid-19 cases. On the heels of Gov Hogan’s press conference…
-
Governor Hogan tightens statewide restrictions to curb what he says is a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Plus, if the early results hold true on a…
-
The virtual schoolyear has officially started in Maryland. Baltimore County has suffered more unemployment than anywhere else in the state. And a federal…
-
As we head into Labor Day weekend, Maryland is now in phase three of Governor Hogan’s COVID-19 reopening plan. But what businesses and venues are open and…
-
The details on Phase 3 of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery, the latest on eviction moratoriums, nationally and locally, and a conversation with the…
-
Governor Hogan says Maryland is ready for Phase 3 of reopening. The Maryland State Board of Education backs off its deadline for schools to increase live…
-
The head of Baltimore County’s Health Department tests positive for COVID-19. The Census Bureau urges residents to be counted in Baltimore City, where…
-
Governor Hogan hits pause on Maryland’s reopening plans. The call gets louder for an all mail-in ballot this November. Things got heated in debate over…