Maryland lawmakers call on Governor Larry Hogan to release more COVID-19 relief money. A proposal by state legislators aims to make the Maryland…
State legislators have proposed a series of changes at the Maryland Environmental Service, including substantial changes to the organization’s board of…
Roy McGrath, former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan, appeared Wednesday before a legislative panel that is investigating a six-figure payout McGrath…
New coronavirus restrictions go into effect in Baltimore. Counties across the state are implementing new restrictions of their own. There’s some relief on…
The former director of operations for the Maryland Environmental Service, Matthew Sherring, spent three hours being grilled Thursday by a state…
General Assembly leaders voted Wednesday to issue a rare subpoena to Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath. Lawmakers want answers about…
State legislators on Wednesday received a bleak picture of life at the Maryland Environmental Service under the leadership of former director Roy McGrath.…
State lawmakers on Tuesday grilled the Maryland Environmental Service’s board over the unusual severance package given to its former director, Roy…